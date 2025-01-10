Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines FY2024 Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNN. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

