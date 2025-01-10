Brokers Offer Predictions for OXY FY2026 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 444,850 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,560,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

