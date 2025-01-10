BTCS Inc. Issues Press Release and Updates Corporate Presentation

On January 7, 2025, BTCS Inc., a Nevada corporation, released a press statement addressed to its shareholders. This letter and an updated corporate presentation, which can be accessed on the company’s website at www.btcs.com, were made available on the said date. The complete contents of the press release and corporate presentation are attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively.

The aforementioned information, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, has been shared in compliance with Item 7.01. It is important to note that these materials will not be considered as filings under Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Furthermore, they will not be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such documents.

Additionally, in accordance with Item 9.01 of the report, the included exhibits are as follows:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated January 7, 2025+

– Exhibit 99.2: Investor Presentation+

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

+These exhibits are included herewith.

In concurrence with the formalities dictated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed by an authorized individual on behalf of BTCS Inc. Charles W. Allen, the Chief Executive Officer, has signed the report on January 7, 2025.

The content of this article is based on the information provided in the 8-K SEC filing submitted by BTCS Inc.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

