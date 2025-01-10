Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers $447.31 million 2.26 $47.21 million $1.30 14.03

Risk & Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Paragon Shipping on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping



Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

