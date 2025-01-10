Capital One Financial Weighs in on CRC Q1 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for California Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $488,927.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,603.25. The trade was a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,615.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 811,963 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,566,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,043,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

