CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 174874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 12,368 shares of CERo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $148,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,068. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,300 shares of company stock worth $529,409. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

