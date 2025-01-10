CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
CHS Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $26.63.
CHS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- EV Sales Are Hitting Record Highs: 3 ETFs That Can Benefit
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons Palo Alto May Be the Best Cybersecurity Stock in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ServiceNow Targets New Highs With AI and Automation
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.