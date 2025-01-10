Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.14 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

