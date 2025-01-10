CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 19.4% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5,417.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $515.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $401.71 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

