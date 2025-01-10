CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $6,821,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 260,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.