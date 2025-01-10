Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Enters Agreement to Sell Europe-North Segment to Bauer Media Group for $625 MillionSAN ANTONIO, January 9, 2025 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) announced on January 8, 2025, the signing of a Sha

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Clear Channel Outdoor’s 8K filing here.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
