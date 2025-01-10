Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

