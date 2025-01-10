Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.78 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

