Cocrystal Pharma Reports Positive Phase 1 Results with Oral Pan-Viral Protease Inhibitor CDI-988 for Norovirus and Coronavirus Infections

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) recently disclosed encouraging interim results for its Phase 1 study involving the Oral Pan-Viral Protease Inhibitor CDI-988 aimed at addressing norovirus and coronavirus infections. This announcement was made through a press release on January 8, 2025, highlighting the favorable topline outcomes achieved.

Get alerts:

The study demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profiles with dosages of up to 800 mg administered daily for ten days during the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) phase. Additionally, the company plans to conduct another cohort study with a higher dosage of 1,200 mg for a shortened treatment period of five consecutive days to further evaluate the drug’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics.

Sam Lee, Ph.D., President and co-CEO of Cocrystal, emphasized the urgency of the situation due to surging norovirus outbreaks. Dr. Lee mentioned the absence of approved antivirals or vaccines for norovirus, underscoring the critical need for effective treatments. He expressed optimism regarding the positive Phase 1 results, which support the potential of CDI-988 as a promising antiviral solution for norovirus infections.

CDI-988, a pan-viral protease inhibitor, is designed to be a prophylactic and treatment option for norovirus and coronavirus infections. The drug has demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral action against multiple strains of noroviruses, including the GII.4 genotype variants known for causing severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

Noroviruses are highly contagious and prevalent in various communities, including healthcare facilities and shared living spaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates millions of cases of norovirus-related gastroenteritis annually, resulting in substantial economic burdens and healthcare costs.

Cocrystal Pharma’s innovative structural biology approach and drug discovery platform technology enable the development of novel antiviral treatments. The company is focused on creating effective therapies against influenza viruses, coronaviruses, noroviruses, and hepatitis C viruses.

As the clinical-stage biotechnology company continues to advance its antiviral drug pipeline, investors and healthcare stakeholders are closely monitoring developments surrounding CDI-988 and its potential impact on combating viral infections.

Investors seeking more information are encouraged to contact Alliance Advisors IR at 310-691-7100 or via email at [email protected] for further details.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cocrystal Pharma’s 8K filing here.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Recommended Stories