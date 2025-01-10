Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 912.88 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,168.31 ($14.38). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.03), with a volume of 64,911 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRT
Cohort Price Performance
Cohort Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,947.37%.
About Cohort
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohort
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.