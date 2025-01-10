Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 912.88 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,168.31 ($14.38). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.03), with a volume of 64,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 912.88. The company has a market cap of £461.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,947.37%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

