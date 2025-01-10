Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Compass stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.92. Compass has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 804,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $4,756,917.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,624.81. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,887,109 shares of company stock worth $75,125,906. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

