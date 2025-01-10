Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.40-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $217.47 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.75.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

