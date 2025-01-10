Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.75.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $242.14. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $217.47 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

