Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Iron Mountain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $550.94 million 5.43 $101.24 million $3.58 13.33 Iron Mountain $5.99 billion 4.93 $184.23 million $0.36 279.44

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $131.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 55.97% 5.71% 3.34% Iron Mountain 1.77% -44,660.04% 2.94%

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $1.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 794.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

