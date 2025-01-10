Contrasting N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and N2OFF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $5.98 billion 2.53 $1.53 billion $6.32 13.77 N2OFF $175,308.00 119.74 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

93.1% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CF Industries and N2OFF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 2 5 6 0 2.31 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00

CF Industries presently has a consensus target price of $90.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given CF Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 19.45% 14.57% 8.40% N2OFF -3,165.66% -96.06% -83.65%

Summary

CF Industries beats N2OFF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. The company's principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. It also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

