Contrasting Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 VNET Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiga Acquisition and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

VNET Group has a consensus target price of $4.78, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% VNET Group -28.54% -5.68% -1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and VNET Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A VNET Group $7.91 billion 0.19 -$372.38 million ($2.22) -2.59

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

Summary

VNET Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

