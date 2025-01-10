Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
