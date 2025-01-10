Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

CNS stock opened at GBX 19.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.15. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.30 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £98.33 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

