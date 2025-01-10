Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $1.00. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,027,441 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($8.60). The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $50,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
