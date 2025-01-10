Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 21,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $126,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,590 shares in the company, valued at $22,294,368.70. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $134,087.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $352,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $290,098.31.

Shares of CRCT opened at $5.62 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cricut by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 138,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

