Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $148.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.