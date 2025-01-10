Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

Shares of DECK opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

