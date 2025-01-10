Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $247,796.10 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

DNLI stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.