Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 42.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

