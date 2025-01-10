Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 36.4% – Here’s Why

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 116,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

