Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $321.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

