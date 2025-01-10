ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $13.23 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
