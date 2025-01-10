ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $13.23 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.