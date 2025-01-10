EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Critical Review

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vsee Health and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 EUDA Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vsee Health and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vsee Health and EUDA Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.74 -$4.41 million N/A N/A EUDA Health $3.81 million 27.33 -$10.04 million N/A N/A

Vsee Health has higher revenue and earnings than EUDA Health.

Summary

EUDA Health beats Vsee Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

