Evan Roberts Sells 2,873 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $76,450.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 779,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,613.73. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,843 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $38,758.29.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

