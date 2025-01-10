Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.81 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.68). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,684,812 shares trading hands.
Fidelity China Special Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4,285.80.
Fidelity China Special Company Profile
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
