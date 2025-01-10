Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.81 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.68). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,684,812 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4,285.80.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

