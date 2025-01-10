Financial Comparison: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($8.94) -0.24 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 2,362.63 -$37.94 million ($1.73) -5.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -160.88% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -173.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1,401.53%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.64%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

