Financial Survey: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) vs. Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Driven Brands 0 4 7 1 2.75

Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $117.73 million 0.77 N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.33 billion 1.09 -$744.96 million $0.04 387.50

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Driven Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands 0.27% 14.86% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

