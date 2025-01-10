Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.52 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 74.63 ($0.92). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 75.37 ($0.93), with a volume of 55,846 shares trading hands.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.50.
About Flowtech Fluidpower
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowtech Fluidpower
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.