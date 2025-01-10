Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.52 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 74.63 ($0.92). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 75.37 ($0.93), with a volume of 55,846 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.50.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

Featured Stories

