Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

