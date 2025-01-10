Fortitude Family Office LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

