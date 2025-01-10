Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 478.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.78.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

