Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 261.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVLV stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

