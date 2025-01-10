Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.