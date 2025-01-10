Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 452 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

ELV stock opened at $382.71 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.