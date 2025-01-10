FY2024 EPS Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Boosted by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.