FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Lowered by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXB. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.41.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.44 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

