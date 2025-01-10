FY2024 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$472.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.73.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

