FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Issued By Scotiabank

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.30.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE ALA opened at C$33.94 on Friday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$26.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,549.20. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.