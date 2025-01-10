FY2025 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Raised by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $137.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.57%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.