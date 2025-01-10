Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,210 ($27.19) and last traded at GBX 2,246.25 ($27.64). 1,652,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 397,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,626 ($32.31).

Greggs Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,728.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,893.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($497.16). Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

