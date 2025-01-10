Han Kyung Park Sells 11,250 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $277,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,340. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Han Kyung Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00.

Photronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

